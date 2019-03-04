Fans invited to experience Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 in 360

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM For the first time in Special Olympics history, people will be able to experience the excitement of a World Games unfold in 360 Virtual Reality prior to and during Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which takes place from 14 - 21 March.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 has partnered with leading digital creative studio, CreatorUp, to develop spectacular 360 Virtual Reality experiences that offer fans the opportunity to engage with Special Olympics athletes around the world in an unprecedented manner, WAM reports.

Launching today, UAE Now - the first in a 3-part pre-Games ‘Meet The Determined' film series that is being released in the lead-up to the event - looks at the story of the United Arab Emirates and how the nation is gearing up to host the largest sports and humanitarian event on the planet this year.

Throughout the Games from 14 March onwards, a live daily one-hour show will be broadcast on YouTube from 6-7pm looking at all the competition action and other cultural events taking place on the side-lines of the World Games. The show will be hosted by UAE cultural expert and social media influencer Max of Arabia.



Additionally, for the first time ever, fans and families across the world will be able to tune into live 360 coverage of the Opening Ceremony, with the CreatorUp team reporting on the event and providing an immersive experience of the celebration.

Fans can head to the Festival Area at ADNEC on 12 - 20 March to try out watching the series on Samsung VR headsets.

The full 3-part Meet The Determined film series will include: ‘UAE Now', which offers an insight into the preparations ahead of the first World Games in the Middle East as well as covering different topics such as how the UAE government is leading by example in promoting inclusivity and what people can expect from the event.

‘50 years of Special Olympics', which focuses on the history of the organization and the impact Special Olympics has had since the journey began in 1968.