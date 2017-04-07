Fans present over 1,000 roses to Dimash Kudaibergenov

BEIJING. KAZINFORM In Chinese national central city of Chongqing the fans presented 1,314 roses to Dimash Kudaibergenov, a finalist of "I Am Singer 2017" contest, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

"Dears, thank you for such a surprise in my today makeup room!!! No doubt your warm attitude to me, as from the airport, will leave only good recollections about Chongqing! I don't know how many roses here are... But their scent fills up the whole room! Thank you, Dears, I love you!!! See you in the evening of song!!!", the singer posted on Instagram.

The flower composition given to Dimash, love declaration "DimashLove", consists of 1,314 white, red and blue natural roses. It is concordant with Chinese phrase "yisheng yishi" that means "for the rest of life".

As a reminder, Dimash Kudaibergenov's fans astonish him every day. For example, Chinese fans purposely came to Kazakhstan to learn about the country and cook dishes of Kazakh cuisine for their idol.

In March, Chinese fan group "25 Chinese Dears" made a surprise for Dimash via 10 LED screens in Almaty on the occasion of Nauryz.

Бүгінгі гримеркама осыншама тосын сый жасаған Dears Сіздерге көп раxмет!!! Аэропорттан бастап көрсетілген ыстық ілтипаттарыңыз менің Чунцин қаласына деген естелігімді тек жақсы жағынан қалдыратыны анық! Мына жерде қаншама раушан гүлі бар екенін білмеймін... Бірақ, иісі бар бөлмені жұпарландырып тұр! Раxмет, Dears, жақсы көрем сендерді!!! Ертеңгі ән кешінде кездескенше!!! ❤️ #DQ #Dears #Dimash #TheSinger #TheSingerDimash #chongqing #loveyouDears Публикация от Димаш ҚҰДАЙБЕРГЕН (@kudaibergenov.dimash) Апр 7 2017 в 7:04 PDT