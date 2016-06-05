Fans shot video to support two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis express their support to famous sportsman, two-time Olympic champion Ilya Ilyin, whose blood samples submitted during the London Olympics "may be positive".

A humorous song was uploaded yesterday in 100lichnosti page in Instagram.

“The video was shot in support of two-time Olympic Games champion, world champion, record-breaker from Kazakhstan Ilya Ilyin. Champion, we are with you!” a message reads.

As reported yesterday, blood samples of five Kazakhstani athletes’ – the medalists of Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games – were submitted for additional B test.



