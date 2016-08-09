Farkhad Kharki: I will compete for gold at Tokyo Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Farkhad Kharki shared his thoughts about his participation in Rio Olympic, where he won the bronze medal in the 62kg category, Khabar TV channel informs.

"I am glad to win a medal. I think I could have better results, but I had cramps during the performance and it made it tougher for me. I think I could compete for the gold medal here, but cramps did not let me do it. I think losing a lot of weight to make it to the 62 kg category is the result of the cramps. Now I am just excited that I am in Rio, and I thank my country for this opportunity to take part in the Olympic Games. I am going to compete for the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. I will work every day even harder to become better," he told to journalists after the awarding ceremony.

As earlier reported, head trainer of the national team of Kazakhstan Alexey Ni told that Kharki would move up to the 69 kg category after the Games.