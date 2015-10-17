Farmers from N Kazakhstan region brought 900 tons of products to Astana fair (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agricultural fair of farmers from North Kazakhstan region of Kazakhstan is held in Astana.

"Our region traditionally takes part in the fair which is held in Astana. About 250 farmers of our region are taking part in the fair today. We have brought about 900 tons of products to the fair today," first deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov noted.

In total, North Kazakhstan region's farmers brought one hundred different types of products to the fair.

"Our products are in demand in Astana. They are environmentally-friendly, high-quality products. We are going to sell our products here for two days," A. Saparov said.