Farmers have everything necessary for holding sowing campaign in time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Farmers of Kazakhstan have everything what is necessary for holding the sowing campaign in time, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Saparkhan Omarov said at the press conference in the ministry.

"The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan creates all the necessary conditions for holding the sowing camping in time. However, the agricultural producers themselves decide when they start the spring sowing campaign based on their schedule and abilities. Thus, the Ministry cannot affect the process of the spring sowing campaign that much," S. Omarov said.

According to him, the farmers of the country were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture with the financial means, fuel and seeds for starting the campaign in time.