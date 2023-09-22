Farmers of rain affected Kostanay region to receive KZT16.9bln of subsidies

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov arrived in Kostanay region for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

The Minister surveyed croplands of some agricultural companies and visited a grain-collection station. He met with the chiefs of local agricultural companies and farmers and said that the region will receive 16.9 billion tenge of subsidies. He assured that no one will stay without support.

“There is an order of the Head of State. The government backed the measures to mitigate the consequences [of lasting rain -edit]. Baiterek National Management Holding has resolved the issue of prolonging loans without penalties. Additional funds for subsidizing the agro-industrial sector will be allocated. Kostanay region needs 16.9 billion tenge,” said Saparov.

He also said that the region will receive additional 11,000 tons of cheap fuel for grain drying at 250 tenge per a litre. Elevators and 318 grain dryers are operating 24/7 across the region today.

The region has already harvested crops on 32% of sown area (4.3 million hectares).

As reported, croplands in northern regions of Kazakhstan were seriously affected by downpours, which led to a high moisture content in grain.