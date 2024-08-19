Farmers to harvest 900,000 hectares of grain in Karaganda region

Agrarians are set to harvest approximately 909,000 hectares of grain in the Karaganda region. Some farms are already commencing harvesting. The mass harvesting campaign is scheduled to start in early September, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to deputy head of the agriculture department, Syrym Boshpanov, this year, the harvesting area of grain crops will amount to 909,300 hectares, including 766,600 hectares of wheat. In addition, agricultural organizations are responsible for harvesting oilseeds on the area of 34,900 hectares, potatoes - 11,266 hectares, etc. As of today, some farms in Abai, Bukhar-Zhyrau, and Nura districts have initiated the harvesting process. The expected date for the start of mass harvesting in the region is early September.

Preliminary forecasts indicate an average yield of 9.8 c/ha. Farmers intend to harvest 887,900 tons of grain, including 749,000 tons of wheat.

Over 2,000 combine harvesters will be deployed in the field. Over 3,500 units of machinery will be employed for the transportation of grain from beneath the combines and mechanized thrashing floors.

A total of 15,000 tons of low-cost diesel fuel has been allocated to agrarians.

The region has an adequate number of grain storage tanks. All facilities stand ready to accept the new harvest.

The head of the region instructed the department of agriculture, akims of districts to ensure timely and waste-free harvesting of crops.

“It is necessary to fully prepare agricultural machinery involved in harvesting, and there should be timely transportation of discounted diesel fuel. Grain receiving points and enterprises providing drying services should work around the clock. Provide the necessary amount of seeds for planting in 2025. Organize preliminary work on the purchase of mineral fertilizers for autumn fertilization of fields,” akim of the Karaganda region, Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, stated.