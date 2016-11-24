Fashion in the spirit of EXPO showcased at Pavlodar Fashion Week 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known designers and 130 students of Pavlodar universities and colleges took part in the Pavlodar Fashion Week 2016, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

According to organizers of the event, the project was launched last year and dated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. After the event proved to be successful, the organizers decided to make it the annual one.



This year the Pavlodar Fashion Week is dated to 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. All pieces demonstrated on the runway are made in eco style.



"Participants graced the runway in the pieces made in the spirit of the Future Energy, the main topic of the EXPO 2017. The Pavlodar Fashion Week is aimed at encouraging students majoring in Fashion.









