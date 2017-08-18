Fashion show by famous Qatari designer held at Astana Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Designer Wadha Ali Al Sulaiti has arranged a fashion show in the Pavilion of Qatar at the Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The famous designer presented the Qatari traditional fashion to the guests of the EXPO. The Kazakh women wearing 10 contemporary dresses of the latest collection popped up at the runway.



The finest silk dresses reflect the Arabian motives and peculiar natural ornaments.





According to Wadha Ali Al Sulaiti, the golden ornaments were made based on the model of the stars and the sky.