Fastest girl boxer from Pavlodar surprises her fans again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Young girl boxer from Pavlodar - Evnika Saadvakasova - surprised again the users of the Internet uploading a video where she is throwing punches on logs.

The girl got popularity two years ago after her father published a video about the fastest girl from Kazakhstan viewed by 3 mln 600 mln people. The new video shows that her technique improved. Now the girl can throw 100 punches per minute.