Fatal car accident occurs in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A traffic accident happened on the road to Ozenmunaigas Company's Oil and Gas Production Division No.1 at about 11:00am on May 11, reports Lada.kz.

Toyota Hilux tore away a guard rail and plunged down the slope. There were two males in the car; one of them succumbed on the spot, according to Zhanaozen Town First-Aid Station.

The medical staff said that there were two men inside the car when the accident happened. One of the men in a state of traumatic shock and with a bruised shin had been admitted to Zhanaozen Town Hospital, and after medical treatment he was able to set off for home. The other one had died at the scene before ambulance arrival. Law-enforcement agencies are now establishing the causes of the accident.