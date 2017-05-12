EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:12, 12 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Fatal car accident occurs in Mangystau region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A traffic accident happened on the road to Ozenmunaigas Company's Oil and Gas Production Division No.1 at about 11:00am on May 11, reports Lada.kz.

    Toyota Hilux tore away a guard rail and plunged down the slope. There were two males in the car; one of them succumbed on the spot, according to Zhanaozen Town First-Aid Station.

    The medical staff said that there were two men inside the car when the accident happened. One of the men in a state of traumatic shock and with a bruised shin had been admitted to Zhanaozen Town Hospital, and after medical treatment he was able to set off for home. The other one had died at the scene before ambulance arrival. Law-enforcement agencies are now establishing the causes of the accident.

     

    Tags:
    Road accidents Mangystau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!