Fatal motorbike and e-bike crash occurred in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A crash involving a motorbike and electric bike resulting in the deaths of the drivers of both vehicles occurred on the road leading to Medeu skating rink at night in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the police department of Almaty, the accident occurred at 1:00 am on July 3 in Medeu district.

«As a result of the crash involving the motorbike and bike the drivers of both vehicles died,» said the press service of the police department of Almaty city.

Investigation into the accident has been launched.