    13:13, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Fatal poisoning in Karaganda: 5 kids receiving rehabilitation

    Azhar Giniyat
    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat briefed on the state of health of the children who suffered poisoning at the special social services centre in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    Five kids admitted to the hospital with toxic explosion symptoms are receiving 21-day treatment at the rehabilitation unit. The Minister added the investigation is underway, the results are pending.

    As earlier reported, one child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social services centre in Karaganda city.

    Healthcare
