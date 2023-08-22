Fatal poisoning in Karaganda region: 2 kids critical and unstable

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of now six out of 13 children who suffered poisoning at the special social services centre in Karaganda region are staying in hospital in critical condition in the intensive care unit wards, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.

She added two of them are in critical and unstable condition, while the rest four are stable.

The minister said the investigation is underway.

As earlier reported, one child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city.

On July 30 two children at the centre felt sick with vomiting and diarrhoea occurred together. On July 31 ten more were rushed to the hospital with the same symptoms. Unfortunately, one child died, and the rest six are staying in the intensive care unit.

A special commission was established to determine the cause of the accident. A criminal investigation was launched.

The acting director of the child special social service centre in Karaganda city was removed from her office.

The first investigation claimed that it wasn’t food poisoning that took children from the child special social service centre in Karaganda city to hospital, Vice Minister of Healthcare, chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetova said.

As earlier reported, 12 children from the child special social service centre in Karaganda city were rushed to the hospital with mass poisoning by unspecified substances. One of them died, six are in the intensive care unit, and five are in moderately grave condition.

Earlier, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said the intestinal infectious diseases tests gave negative results. The cause of the mass poisoning of children has not been determined yet. Some 20 doctors from all over the country arrived in Karaganda to treat children and find out the cause of their poisoning.