Fatal road accident in Alanya: Kazakhstanis were going to return home – MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry made comments on the road accident involving a Kazakhstani family in Alanya, Turkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On September 3, a road accident in which a Kazakhstani family suffered occurred in Alanya. A woman, born in 1989, and her two-year-old daughter died on the spot. The head of the family, man, born in 1986, is in ICU in serious condition. Their son, born in 2014, is in hospital, his health and life are not in danger,» the ministry commented.

The Kazakhstani diplomats are in close contact with the close ones of the family. They are to receive all the necessary consular and legal assistance.

The family was in Turkiye as tourists and was going to return to Kazakhstan today.

Earlier it was reported that a Kazakhstani woman and her daughter died in a road accident in Alanya, Turkiye.