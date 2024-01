SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed fatalities following the Jan. 25 failure of a mine tailings dam in the southeastern Brazilian town of Brumadinho reached 134 on Monday, the Minas Gerais state fire department said, EFE reports.

Another 199 people remain unaccounted for following the disaster at the mine in Brumadinho, which is owned by Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer.