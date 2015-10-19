Father and son drown in Akmola region during hunt

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Father and son drown in Balykty Lake while hunting.

According to Akmola regional Emergency Department, the victims were found in the water of Balykty Lake in Burabay area. The father and son were reportedly goose hunting. Alexey Kondrashov, born in 1953, and his son Alexander Kondrashov, born in 1983, were hunting in a rubber boat. The boat overturned and the men drowned in the lake. Authorities pulled the men out of the water. Unfortunately they were pronounced dead. As it was noted, Alexey Kondrashov worked as a teacher at Higher Technical School, his son Alexander was an individual entrepreneur. Both lived in the town of Schuchinsk.