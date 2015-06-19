Father fined $850 for chaining his son inside house

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A father, who chained his 12-year-old son inside a house, has been fined 158 thousand tenge ($850). Themis showed a rare compassion.

This resonant story happened last year in the village of Cheremshanka, East Kazakhstan region. As it turned out during the investigation, the mother of the boy had died of diabetes. Sometime later, his father brought home another woman and said he had decided to get married, Kazinform has learnt from "Express K" newspaper. According representatives of the district court, the boy named Egnat had a mental disorder but his behavior was adequate. The stepmother and the boy had complicated relations. Egnat often run out of the house. The man decided to put him in chains in order to avert escaping. After the police served charges of child abuse on the man, he went to the guardianship and abandoned his son. The boy was put to an orphanage. And the so-called father was fined 158 thousand tenge ($850) for "improper performance of duties on the upbringing of a minor and abuse of a minor".