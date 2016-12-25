Father Frost participated in marathon in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A marathon dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence was held in Astana Triathlon Park on Sunday.



"Our goal is to propagate sport, agitate healthy lifestyle among youth. We decided to hold this event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of our independence and propagating healthy life style," Chairman of the Astana Runners Club Talgat Yergaliyev says.

According to him, everyone willing could participate in the marathon.





"As you see there are both young and 70-year-old people among the participants. The most important thing is to participate in the marathon, not only to win," Yergaliyev added.

The event is organized by the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan and Astana Zhelayagy Astana Runners Club under the Mayor's Office support,



