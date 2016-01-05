EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:33, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Father Frost spotted on the nose of plane in Almaty (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM SCAT Airlines surprised its passengers with a New Year campaign, having painted a figure of Father Frost on one of its planes.

    "Every spotter dreams of taking a picture of a new aircraft or a unique livery, especially in our country... Almaty is not notable for heavy traffic or diversity of aircraft livery. SCAT Airlines distinguished itself in this New Year holiday... They painted a figure of Father Frost on the nose of their Boeing 737 Next Gen LY-AZV," aircraft enthusiast Radmir Smakov wrote in his blog.
    As it became known, the plane was flying from Almaty to Kostanay. Noteworthy to say, that many users of the Internet liked the New Year creativity of the domestic carrier, Kazinform learnt from Facebook page of the Kazakhstan Club of Aviation Amateurs.


    Tags:
    Interesting facts and stories News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!