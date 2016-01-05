Father Frost spotted on the nose of plane in Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM SCAT Airlines surprised its passengers with a New Year campaign, having painted a figure of Father Frost on one of its planes.

"Every spotter dreams of taking a picture of a new aircraft or a unique livery, especially in our country... Almaty is not notable for heavy traffic or diversity of aircraft livery. SCAT Airlines distinguished itself in this New Year holiday... They painted a figure of Father Frost on the nose of their Boeing 737 Next Gen LY-AZV," aircraft enthusiast Radmir Smakov wrote in his blog.

As it became known, the plane was flying from Almaty to Kostanay. Noteworthy to say, that many users of the Internet liked the New Year creativity of the domestic carrier, Kazinform learnt from Facebook page of the Kazakhstan Club of Aviation Amateurs.





