Father of Georgia school shooter arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Thursday the arrest of Colin Gray, the father of a teenager suspected of fatally shooting four people and wounding nine others at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two students and two teachers were killed.

Gray, 54, faces multiple charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

The charges stem from allegedly knowingly allowing his 14-year-old son, Colt, to possess a weapon, a GBI official said in a live update.

Colt, arrested Wednesday, faces four counts of felony murder. The GBI expects additional charges to be filed. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning at 8.30 a.m. local time (1230GMT)

All of the injured are expected to make a full recovery, according to an official speaking at the live update. Some have already been released from the hospital, while others continue to receive treatment, he said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden called on lawmakers to take bold action to curtail gun violence following the shooting.