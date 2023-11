ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana police are frantically searching for Bakhyt Ibragimov, 26.

The father of two has been missing since Friday evening.

He was last seen leaving the Altyn Orda Business Center at 5:00 p.m. on March 24 wearing dark puffer jacket and dark jeans.

If you have any information, please call: +7 776 6699989, +7 701 8388919, +7 777 3232711.

Age: 26 yrs

Gender: Male

Hair: short and dark

Eyes: brown