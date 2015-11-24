EN
    16:46, 24 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Father, who raped daughter, detained in Pavlodar region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was arrested in Pavlodar region for repeatedly raping his own daughter, Kazinform refers to pavlodarnews.kz.

    The man is a resident of Ekibastuz. At the present time police is conducting all necessary examinations. Other details are not disclosed in the interests of the applicant and her family. According to pavlodarnews.kz the man suspected of pedophilia for many years raped his own daughter. It took place when a mother of the girl was at work. Pre-trial investigation is continuing. Meanwhile, according to the press service of the specialized inter-district criminal court of Pavlodar region, for ten months of the current year 10 pedophiles have been jailed for 15 - 24 years.

    Combating crime Accidents Law and justice Society Pavlodar region
