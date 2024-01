ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarusian specialist Alexander Sednev has been appointed as the Head Coach of Football Club Aktobe, SPORTINFORM cites the club's official website.

Alexander Sednev has already been known to the fans of the "red-and-whites" since the last season when he worked in the coaching staff of FC Aktobe.

Earlier, Sednev was the head coach at Savit Mogilev, Dinamo Minsk, Belshina Bobruisk, and Dnepr Mogilev.