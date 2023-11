ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Aktobe suffered a 2:6 home defeat from FC Kairat in the 17th tour of the Kazakhstan Football Championship, Sports.kz reports.

After the loss, FC Aktobe fell to 8th spot in the overall standings.



It is worth noting that the Aktobe club suffered the analogous devastating defeat from future champions FC Irtysh 19 years ago, Sports.kz reports.