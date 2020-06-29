EN
    16:28, 29 June 2020

    FC Astana announce Ndombe Mubele's exit

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur-Sultan-based football club Astana has announced Congolese striker Ndombe Mubele's exit, Kazinform has learn from Sports.kz.

    The news of Mubele's exit comes as the one-year loan deal between FC Toulouse and FC Astana has come to an end. The latter wished success to the Congolese striker in a statement published on the club's website.

    Mubele joined FC Astana on a one-year loan deal on July 2, 2019, with Toulouse FC and only played in five matches of the Kazakh Premier League. Mubele scored a goal against FC Taraz in one of the matches. Since then, he had missed multiple games due to an injury.

    Mubele's value is calculated at EUR1.6 billion, according to Transfermarkt.

    Sport
