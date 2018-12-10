EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:48, 10 December 2018 | GMT +6

    FC Astana beat France’s Chambly in friendly

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Junior Kabananga scored a goal enabling FC Astana to win a friendly match vs. Chambly, a French football club, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The team from the capital of Kazakhstan is now in France, preparing for a Europa League group stage game against Rennes. In this regard, FC Astana's players coached by Grigori Babayan had a friendly match against Chambly. It was forward Junior Kabananga, who scored the only goal for Astana.

    It is to be recalled that Stade Rennais F.C. (Rennes) won over Dijon in a home Ligue 1 match on December 9.

    Astana Sport Football
