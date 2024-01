ASTANA. KAZINFORM The football champion of Kazakhstan turned out to be stronger than FC Spartak Moscow in the second friendly match held in the UAE, Sportinform reports.

Stanimir Stoilov's team secured a confident win against Russia's most popular and titled club.



Astana - Spartak Moscow 3-2 (2-0)



Goals:

1-0 Marko Stojanovic

2-0 Marin Tomasov

3-0 Djordje Despotovic

3-1 Quincy Promes (penalty kick),

3-2 Pedro Rocha