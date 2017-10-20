EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:03, 20 October 2017 | GMT +6

    FC Astana beats Maccabi 4-0 in UEFA Europa League

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hosting a match of UEFA Europa League group stage, FC Astana defeated Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. by a score of 4-0, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    For the Kazakh football team, it was one of the most important matches in the group stage because if the champion of Kazakhstan had lost any points it would have been hard to pass on.

    The goals were scored by Patrick Twumasi (2) and Junior Kabananga (2).

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!