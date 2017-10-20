FC Astana beats Maccabi 4-0 in UEFA Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hosting a match of UEFA Europa League group stage, FC Astana defeated Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C. by a score of 4-0, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

For the Kazakh football team, it was one of the most important matches in the group stage because if the champion of Kazakhstan had lost any points it would have been hard to pass on.

The goals were scored by Patrick Twumasi (2) and Junior Kabananga (2).