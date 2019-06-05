16:57, 05 June 2019 | GMT +6
FC Astana hit top 60 of UEFA rankings
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has updated its rankings of football clubs, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
The football club of Kazakhstan's capital ranks 57th. It turned out that FC Astana outranks such clubs as AC Milan (78th), Everton FC (84th), Southampton FC (85th), and West Ham United FC (86th).
The calculation of the UEFA ranking points is based on clubs' performances for the past 5 seasons.
1. Real Madrid CF - 146.000
2. FC Barcelona - 138.000
3. FC Bayern München - 128.000
4. Club Atlético de Madrid - 127.000
5. Juventus F.C. - 124.000
...
57. FC Astana - 27.500
...
208. FC Kairat Almaty - 5.000
260. FC Tobol Kostanay - 3.850
262. FC Irtysh Pavlodar- 3.850
264. FC Ordabasy Shymkent - 3.850
267. FC Aktobe - 3.850
271. FC Shakhter Karagandy - 3.850