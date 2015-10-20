EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:33, 20 October 2015 | GMT +6

    FC Astana in Madrid for UEFA Champions League clash vs. Atlético

    None
    None
    ASTANA-MADRID. KAZINFORM - FC Astana players have landed in Madrid, Spain tonight, Vesti.kz reports.

    FC Astana will clash with FC Atlético de Madrid in Group C of the UEFA Champions League on October 21. It is worth mentioning that Atlético rarely lose at home, they won 21 out of 24 previous European home games. As for the Kazakh side, FC Astana are the first ever club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage. Today Stanimir Stoilov's side will hold an open training session and a pre-match press conference in Madrid.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!