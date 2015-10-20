FC Astana in Madrid for UEFA Champions League clash vs. Atlético

ASTANA-MADRID. KAZINFORM - FC Astana players have landed in Madrid, Spain tonight, Vesti.kz reports.

FC Astana will clash with FC Atlético de Madrid in Group C of the UEFA Champions League on October 21. It is worth mentioning that Atlético rarely lose at home, they won 21 out of 24 previous European home games. As for the Kazakh side, FC Astana are the first ever club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage. Today Stanimir Stoilov's side will hold an open training session and a pre-match press conference in Madrid.