FC Astana into 3rd qualifying round of UEFA Champions League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana have stunned FC Maribor 3-1 in the second-leg match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League today.

Bauyrzhan Dzholchiyev of FC Astana opened the score in the 12th minute of the match at Astana Arena Stadium in the Kazakh capital. However, the guests responded with a shot in the 39th minute.

Canas and Twumasi of FC Astana both scored in the 43rd and 58 minutes respectively giving Kazakhstan much-needed 3-1 lead.

Recall that FC Maribor beat the Astana-based squad 1-0 in the first match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on July 14. But FC Astana won 3-2 on aggregate and advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.