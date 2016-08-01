EN
    09:33, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    FC Astana jet off to Scotland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana players and coaching staff are to jet off to Glasgow for the second-leg match of the third-qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League this morning.

    It was revealed that Astana captain Tanat Nuserbayev and midfielder Madi Zhakipayev will miss the match in Scotland.

    Fans of FC Astana came to the Astana International Airport to support their favorite club before the departure and wish them good luck.

    Source: Sports.kz

     

