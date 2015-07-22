FC Astana opens score vs Maribor in UEFA Champions League match (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana opened the score in a match vs. FC Maribor in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Bauyrzhan Dzholchiyev of FC Astana scored the opening goal in the 12th minute of the match that is underway at Astana Arena Stadium in the Kazakh capital. Recall that FC Maribor beat the Astana-based squad 1-0 in the first match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on July 14.