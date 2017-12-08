EN
    08:06, 08 December 2017 | GMT +6

    FC Astana proceed to Europa League playoffs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana beat Slavia in an away game in Prague 1-0, Sportinform reports.

    The only goal of the game was scored in the end of the first half by Marin Anicic.

    Astana took the second place in the Group A and proceeded to the 1/16 finals of the tournament.

    The draw which will be held in the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on December 11 will determine Astana's rivals in the playoffs.

    1/16 finals will be held on February 15 and 22.

     

