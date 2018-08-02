FC Astana reaches UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The strongest club of Kazakhstan has overcome the second qualifying round of the Champions League after an away match, keeping the lead achieved in the first leg vs. FC Midtjylland of Denmark, SPORTINFORM reports.

The main event of the first half was a disallowed goal: Junior Kabananga, who featured in the starting lineup, buried the ball in the host team's net but a linesman mistakenly called off the goal because of a non-existent offside. In the second half, the pattern of the game did not change much. The teams created several scoring chances. However, the teams failed to score within 90 minutes (0-0).

In the third qualifying round, FC Astana will face with Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia's strongest club.