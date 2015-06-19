FC Astana reserve number 24 shirt for Ukrainian star

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian professional footballer Denys Dedechko was assigned the number 24 shirt at FC Astana, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Ukrainian midfielder will wear the number 24 shirt for FC Astana after his move from FC Vorskla Poltava.

Earlier it was reported that the 27-year-old Dedechko signed a 2.5-year contract with the Astana-based club to play in the Kazakhstan Premier League. He previously played for FC Vorskla Poltava from 2013 through 2015.

According to Transfermarkt.de, Dedechko's transfer to FC Astana makes him one of the highest priced footballers in the league. The transfer fee totals approximately €1.2 million.