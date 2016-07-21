EN
    08:56, 21 July 2016 | GMT +6

    FC Astana rises in UEFA rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana have improved their standing in the UEFA Clubs' Rankings after easing into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Stanimir Stoilov's side rose to the 118th spot of the rankings with 14 points.

    Other Kazakhstani football clubs featured into the rankings are FC Aktobe (175th), FC Shakhter Karganady (191st), FC Kairat (229th), FC Ordabasy (300th) and FC Zhetysu (333rd).

    Real Madrid tops the rankings with 144,428 points.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
