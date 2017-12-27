FC Astana's Kabananga named best scorer in Africa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The AfriqueSports.net has published the list of the best players of the continent, Sports.kz reports.

The publication named FC Astana and the DR Congo national football team striker, Junior Kabananga, the best scorer of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, despite his team not making it to the quarterfinals.

It should be noted that in 2017, Kabananga demonstrated a solid performance in the Kazakh Premier League as well, scoring 19 goals and becoming the second top scorer of the League.