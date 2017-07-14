17:08, 14 July 2017 | GMT +6
FC Astana's potential rivals for Champions League next round determined
ASTANA. KAZINFORM All possible opponents of Kazakhstan's FC Astana in the 3rd qualifying round of UEFA Champions League have been determined, according to Sports.kz.
"Astana" - "Spartak" pair was among unseeded teams, and its winner can meet with the best of the following matches: "Linfield" - "Celtic", "Žilina" - "Copenhagen", "BATE Borisov" - "Alashkert", "Mariehamn" - "Legia Warsaw", and "Zrinjski Mostar" - "Maribor".