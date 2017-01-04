FC Astana's Stoilov named best coach of 2016 in Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former head coach of Levski and Slavia Emil Velev in an interview with Meridian Match shared his version of the best coaches of the past year, Sports.kz reports.

"Without any doubt the best of 2016 are Stanimir Stoilov and Georgi Dermendzhiev. I give them the maximum - 100 points. The rest - minus 290 thousand points! Our coaches have a tendency: some work hard to succeed, while the others simply suffer. I cannot say anything about Dimitar Dimitrov, Stoycho Mladenov, Yasen Petrov, who proved himself in China", said Velev.

With Stanimir Stoilov, in the season of 2016 FC Astana has won the championship and the Kazakhstan Cup, and also played in the group stage of the Europa League.