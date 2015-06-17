FC Astana sign Ukrainian midfielder for record transfer fee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana have confirmed the signing of Ukrainian midfielder Denys Dedechko, Sports.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Dedechko reportedly signed a 2.5-year contract with the Astana-based club to play in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Dedechko previously played for FC Vorskla Poltava from 2013 through 2015. Meanwhile, according to Transfermarkt.de, Dedechko's transfer to FC Astana makes him one of the highest priced footballers in the league. The transfer fee is thought to be €1.2 million.