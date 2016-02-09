EN
    11:30, 09 February 2016 | GMT +6

    FC Astana sings Djordje Despotovic

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC "Astana" has signed a two-year contract with the Serbian forward Djordje Despotovic, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Djordje Despotovic was born in the town of Loznica, western Serbia, a few months before the collapse of Yugoslavia. Djordje Despotovic was trained in the sports club under "Crvena Zvezda".
    In 2011 he started playing for "Spartacus" (Subotica). In the first season the 19-year-old striker scored only 4 goals. However, in the next season Despotovic scored 12 goals.
    In July 2013 he signed a one-year contract with the Belgian club "Lokeren". In July 2014 he returned to Serbia and played for FC "Crvena Zvezda".
    It is worth noting that Djordje Despotovic played for Kazakhstani football clubs "Zhetysu" and "Kairat".

    Sport Football News
