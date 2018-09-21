EN
    08:21, 21 September 2018 | GMT +6

    FC Astana snatches tie in Kiev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana tied the Europa League Group Stage match vs. FC Dynamo Kyiv hosted by the latter team, Kazinform reports.

    Viktor Tsyhankov of the host team quickly scored the first goal. However, ten minutes after, assisted by Junior Kabananga, Marin Aničić leveled in.

    Nevertheless, Denys Garmash managed to give Dynamo Kyiv a lead just at the end of the first half.

    It seemed that the team of the Ukranian capital won the match. But, scoring his 95th-minute goal, Roman Murtazayev secured a tie for the Kazakhstan champion.

    Dynamo Kyiv - Astana 2-2 (2-1)

    Goals:

    Viktor Tsyhankov 11' (1-0)
    Marin Aničić 21' (1-1)
    Denys Garmash 45'+2' (2-1)
    Roman Murtazayev 90'+5' (2-2)

    FC Astana will host Rennes (France) on October 4.

     

