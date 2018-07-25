FC Astana snatches victory from Midtjylland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hosting the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on July 25, Astana Football Club defeated Denmark's FC Midtjylland, SPORTINFORM reports.

Before the match started, the players of both teams and the whole stadium held a moment of silence in tribute to the memory of Denis Ten. FC Astana players were wearing T-shirts with portraits of the figure skater when the came onto the field...

It was László Kleinheisler of the Kazakh champion club that scored the first goal before the break.

The Danish team equalized with a goal by Gustav Wikheim at the beginning of the second half.

FC Astana outstripped the opposing team in time on the ball, shots on target, and corner kicks. However, the second goal was scored only in the stoppage time, again by Kleinheisler (2-1).

The second leg is scheduled for August 1.

It is to be recalled that FC Astana proved to be stronger than Montenegro's FK Sutjeska in the first qualifying round.

Astana - Midtjylland 2-1 (1-0)

Goals:

31' Kleinheisler (1-0)

51' Wikheim (1-1)

94' Kleinheisler (2-1).