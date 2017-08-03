EN
    09:22, 03 August 2017 | GMT +6

    FC Astana sneak into UEFA Champions League playoff round

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana lost to Legia in the 2nd leg of the third qualifying round 0:1 at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. 

    However, Astana was ahead on aggregate after a 3:1 win in the first leg at home in late July and will go to the play-off draw of the UEFA Champions League.

    The only goal of the match was scored by Legia's Czerwinski.

    The UEFA Champions League draw will take place on Friday, August 4.

    Kazakhstan Sport Football
