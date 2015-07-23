FC Astana to face HJK Helsinki in UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana will face HJK Helsinki after beating FC Maribor 3-2 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on July 22.

The Astana-based club dominated the second-leg match and overturned the first-leg deficit against Maribor. The Finnish club ousted Latvia's Ventspils 4-1 on aggregate. FC Astana and HJK Helsinki will play the first-leg match in Finland on July 28 or 29. The second-leg match will take place in Astana in early August.