    21:47, 11 December 2017 | GMT +6

    FC Astana to play vs Sporting in Europa League 1/16 finals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sporting CP will challenge Astana Football Club in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League on February 15 and 22, according to Sportinform.

    Today, the draw for the 1/16 finals of the Europa League took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

    As a result, the clubs now know their rivals. On February 15, the Astana Arena will host a match between the champion of Kazakhstan and Portugal's Sporting.

     

    Sport
