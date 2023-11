ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After defeating APOEL FC in a home match of the Europa League group phase, FC Astana climbed 11 spots up in the UEFA club ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Stanimir Stoilov's side rose from №121 to №110 with 16,800 points. APOEL are ranked 87th with 22,010 points.



Real Madrid tops the ranking with 159,256 points.